Facebook Love Story Ends in Tragedy After Suicide Bid in Maharashtra's Beed

In the Beed district of Maharashtra, a love story that took from the social media platform Facebook, has met a tragic end. Both hanged themselves from the same rope as they were not allowed to unite by marriage. But the story did not end as it was thought of. The rope gave in, and the girl survived while the boy died.

This incident happened in Gewarai village. The 27-year-old Jaypal Vavhal befriended a 30-year-old married woman from Kalyan through Facebook. The woman used to come to meet Jaypal from Kalyan in his village.

The husband got suspicious after his wife suddenly disappeared. He gathered the information and then he came to know that his wife is in love with another young man and both of them keep meeting. The husband threatened them that he will go to the police if they do not stop seeing each other.

After the love affair was in public, Jaypal and the woman thought that now it is not possible to get united and they decided to end their lives together by hanging themselves. Both of them put a knot in Jaypal’s house and hanged themselves. But in the meantime, the rope gave in and the woman survived while Jaypal died.

The police are considering this incident as a case of suicide. Police say that apart from the statement of the husband, the real cause of this incident will be known only after questioning the family members of Jaypal and the circumstantial evidence gathered from the place where the incident happened.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.