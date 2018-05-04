English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Removes Controversial Post on Jinnah Portrait, Aligarh Police to Watch Out for Inflammatory Posts
A right-wing outfit, the Hinduwadi Chhatra Sangh formed by the students of Varshney and DS colleges claim to have been “working in the interest” of the Agra student community in Aligarh.
Aligarh Muslim University's Women's College joined in the protest along with other university students on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Aligarh: Taking note of a request by Aligarh Police, Facebook has taken down a controversial post put up by ‘Hinduwadi Chhatra Sangh’ in which the group had claimed to have entered AMU premises and removed a portrait of Jinnah. The police have also formed a team to check any other inflammatory posts from being circulated on the social media while Internet continues to remain suspended.
Aligarh SSP, Ajay Sahani said, "Some posts have caused tension in Aligarh, which forced us to write to Facebook to remove the post. We have formed a team to check inflammatory online material from being circulated. Internet services have been stopped till Saturday noon and if need be, we will increase it further."
Police have taken leaders of Hinduwadi Chhatra Sangh — Amit Goswami, Sanjay Chaudhury and Arjun Singh Bholu — into preventive custody.
Sahani added, “After analyzing all documentary evidence, action will be taken against the troublemakers. We have lodged FIRs against those who attacked police and the outsiders who entered the campus.”
A right-wing outfit, the Hinduwadi Chhatra Sangh formed by the students of Varshney and DS colleges claim to have been “working in the interest” of the Agra student community in Aligarh.
Some of their past demands would include "reservation for Hindu students in Aligarh Muslim University”, “getting colleges affiliated with AMU instead of the current Agra University affiliation".
"Yes, we raised a demand to assure a 50-50 proportion of Hindu and Muslim students in AMU. The colleges we have are not of the same stature as AMU colleges. Affiliation with Agra University invites mismanagement over education," said Goswami.
The Sangh has 30 members and draws its volunteers from Varshney and DS College in Aligarh.
Goswami had also founded the ‘Chhatra Sangharsh Morcha’, demanding another state university that can cater to the “Aligarh mandal”, which includes regions like Aligarj, Etah and Kasganj. He had even made several presentations to the state governments, including Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party, with these demands.
With a new agenda on Jinnah, Goswami said, "We want the removal of the portrait because he is the proponent of the two nations theory."
Defending AMU’s stand on putting up the Jinnah portrait, Rahat Abrar, director of AMU’s Urdu Academy said that Jinnah was the trustee of Mohammaden Anglo Oriental College, erstwhile AMU and the first member of the AMU Court when the university was established.
