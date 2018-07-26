English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Assam Police Saved a Girl After Facebook Alerted It About Her Suicidal Post
Facebook has been scouring all posts on patterns of suicidal thoughts using artificial intelligence technology and human moderators to send help.
(Representative image)
Loading...
The Assam police on Monday rescued a minor who had posted her intention to ‘commit suicide’ on the social media platform. Police said they could manage to save the girl within 30 minutes after being alerted by Facebook.
“The CID Special Branch DGP got a call from US-based headquartered Facebook that one girl from Assam had written a post stating “I am gonna commit suicide today.” We immediately got into action, traced the user and visited her home. We talked with her family and did counselling. She deleted her post, and is safe now,” said Harmeet Singh, Additional Director General of Police.
Singh added that Assam police have initiated a ‘positive engagement’ with public and have launched various social media awareness campaigns.
“People have a wrong perception that we are monitoring their social media posts. Rather, it’s a positive engagement with public. One of such endeavors is our ‘The Think Campaign’. The results have been quite positive. Even celebrities are retweeting/sharing our posts. In the official Facebook page of Assam Police, you will come across dialogues between users on how social media should be used positively.”
Facebook has been scouring all posts on patterns of suicidal thoughts using artificial intelligence technology and human moderators to send help. Assam police can take take pride in the fact that they could deal with such a case, and save a minor from taking the extreme step.
"Whatever we are working upon, even Facebook Headquarters know that if they inform us of something happening here, we can do something positive for the society in good time," said Singh.
Also Watch
“The CID Special Branch DGP got a call from US-based headquartered Facebook that one girl from Assam had written a post stating “I am gonna commit suicide today.” We immediately got into action, traced the user and visited her home. We talked with her family and did counselling. She deleted her post, and is safe now,” said Harmeet Singh, Additional Director General of Police.
Singh added that Assam police have initiated a ‘positive engagement’ with public and have launched various social media awareness campaigns.
“People have a wrong perception that we are monitoring their social media posts. Rather, it’s a positive engagement with public. One of such endeavors is our ‘The Think Campaign’. The results have been quite positive. Even celebrities are retweeting/sharing our posts. In the official Facebook page of Assam Police, you will come across dialogues between users on how social media should be used positively.”
Facebook has been scouring all posts on patterns of suicidal thoughts using artificial intelligence technology and human moderators to send help. Assam police can take take pride in the fact that they could deal with such a case, and save a minor from taking the extreme step.
"Whatever we are working upon, even Facebook Headquarters know that if they inform us of something happening here, we can do something positive for the society in good time," said Singh.
Also Watch
-
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Completely Sold Out in 178 Seconds
- Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
- ICW 2018: Aditi Looks Ethereal as She Turns Showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani; See Pics
- Major Bluetooth Security Flaw Has Been Discovered by Intel And Fixes Are Already Out For Android And iOS
- When Rani Mukerji Promised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan They'd Be 'Friends Forever'; Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...