English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook to Remind Indian Users It's Time for Voter Registration
The reminder will be rolled out in 13 Indian languages - English, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Marathi and Oriya.
File photo. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Facebook on Thursday said it will send a voter registration reminder to users in India who are eligible to vote.
The 'Register Now' button is designed to encourage Indian citizens to register themselves with the Election Commission of India (ECI), the company said in a statement.
The reminder will be rolled out in 13 Indian languages - English, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Marathi and Oriya.
"As part of our efforts, on National Voters Day on January 25, a voter registration reminder will appear at the top of the News Feed as a reminder service for all the voters," said Shivnath Thukral, Public Policy Director for India & South Asia.
By clicking on the 'Register Now' button, people will be directed to the National Voters' Services Portal which will guide them through the registration process.
Facebook had rolled out similar reminder in partnership with Election Commission of India in 2017.
Facebook has over 200 million users in India.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The 'Register Now' button is designed to encourage Indian citizens to register themselves with the Election Commission of India (ECI), the company said in a statement.
The reminder will be rolled out in 13 Indian languages - English, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Marathi and Oriya.
"As part of our efforts, on National Voters Day on January 25, a voter registration reminder will appear at the top of the News Feed as a reminder service for all the voters," said Shivnath Thukral, Public Policy Director for India & South Asia.
By clicking on the 'Register Now' button, people will be directed to the National Voters' Services Portal which will guide them through the registration process.
Facebook had rolled out similar reminder in partnership with Election Commission of India in 2017.
Facebook has over 200 million users in India.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Grammy-Winning Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Throw A Surprise Gig At Mumbai's Marine Drive
- Justin Bieber Slammed Online for Supporting Chris Brown Amidst Rape Allegation
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
- Sindhu, Srikanth Reach Quarterfinals at Indonesia Masters
- Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon; Teases Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results