Faced Pressure from Key Accused to Drop Plaint in Kerala's Multiple Murder Case: Complainant

Thiruvananthapuram: The prime accused in the sensational multiple murder case in Kerala was allegedly putting pressure on the complainant to withdraw the case.

Rojo Joseph, brother of Roy Thomas and one of the victims, has said the accused Jolly Joseph, who is also the former wife of Roy, had insisted that the complaint raising suspicions on the serial murders in the family should be withdrawn. Jolly was recently arrested along with MS Mathew and Prajikumar over suspicions of killing Roy.

Rojo, who reached Kerala from the US on Monday, had earlier filed a civil case against Jolly for forging documents to illegally grab the property owned by Tom Thomas Ponnamattam, Jolly’s father-in-law and Rojo’s father.

"When the case was nearing mediation stage, Jolly had put a condition that for the case to reach a logical end, the other complaint should be taken back. I did not agree and am treating the property dispute and this as completely different cases.”

Rojo said he filed the other complaint after he became suspicious of Jolly’s contradictory statements over the several deaths in the family.

On Tuesday, police recorded Rojo’s statement for about nine hours and it continued on Wednesday as well. Rojo came to the police station to record his statement with his sister Renji Thomas.

Rojo said, “We haven't given any new document to police. The investigation is based on existing evidence. Many of our suspicions have come true, but we were never expecting anything of this level.” Stating that the case was progressing in the right direction, Rojo, who has lost both his parents Annamma (2002) and Tom (2008) and brother Roy (2011) to the serial murders, said, “Let everything come out. The dead and the living should get justice.”

Besides, three other deaths — that of Roy and Rojo’s uncle Mathew Manjadiyil (February 2014), their cousin Shaju Zacharia’s wife Sili Shaju (January 2016) and their two-year-old daughter Alphine Shaju (May 2014) — are under police scanner.

All the deaths took place over a period of 17 years and after consuming some kind of food. Six teams have been formed to look into these six deaths. Jolly is now married to Shaju.

Last Friday, Jolly was taken by police to various places, including the Ponamattil house, where three deaths had taken place — that of Annamma, Tom and Roy — in Kozhikode district for collecting evidence.

She and the two other accused were also taken to Shaju’s house, a dental clinic and the National Institute of Technology campus here, where she had falsely claimed to have been working as a lecturer.

