Faced with Lockdown, Disabled Man Covers 100km on Hand Cart to Reach Home in Jaunpur

Lucknow: While disturbing visuals of hundreds of migrant workers covering miles on foot to reach home shook the conscience of the country, a disabled man travelled 100 kms on his wooden hand cart to his native place in Uttar Pradesh as lockdown wreaked vehicular movements.

A resident of Deoria village in Jaunpur district, the man earned his livelihood by selling pan masala, gutka, etc. on the roadside in Lucknow. When the lockdown was announced, he decided to head back home and boarded a bus to reach Jaunpur.

However, the bus took a detour and reached Gorakhpur instead, where he got off and took another bus to Ghazipur.

Upon reaching Ghazipur, he was left stranded as all modes of transport were suspended. Left with no other choice, he decided to turn to his hand cart to reach home.

He left for his journey on Wednesday morning and reached his village on Thursday after crossing several districts on his way.

“I asked for help from many people but nothing worked, even police did not help me. So I decided to cover the distance on my cart,” he said, adding that many people on the way did no help him fearing he could be “coronavirus patient”.

