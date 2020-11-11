Faceless Appeal Scheme Not Available in Serious Fraud, International Tax Cases

The Income Tax faceless appeal scheme is not available in cases relating to serious fraud, major tax evasion, international tax and those under black money Act and benami property, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. The faceless appeal scheme was launched on September 25 and provides a fully faceless procedure for appeals to Commissioner (Appeals).

It allows taxpayers to file their documents in an electronic mode and thereby saves them from the hassle of physically visiting the Income Tax Office. Under the scheme, appeals would be randomly allotted to any officer, whose identity would remain unknown to the appellant. The appellate decision will be team based, Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted on Wednesday.

However, cases relating to serious frauds, major tax evasion, sensitive and search matters, international tax, black money Act and benami property are not covered under the scheme, it added. Listing out the steps taken by the tax department, the Office of Finance Minister in a series of tweets said in order to make tax compliance more convenient, pre-filled Income tax Return (ITR) forms have been provided to individual taxpayers.

The ITR form now contains pre-filled details of certain incomes such as salary income. From October 1, 2019 onwards, every communication from the I-T Department, whether it is related to assessment, appeals, investigation, penalty, and rectification, etc. has a computer-generated unique document identification number (DIN).

Also the tax department has adopted a Taxpayer's Charter which reflects certain principal commitments of the Department towards the taxpayer. "With its adoption, India has joined other major economies in the world in extending the gesture of their commitment towards their taxpayers," a tweet said.

.