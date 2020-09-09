Facing Constant Harassment, UP Girl Kills Self; Family Alleges Brother Thrashed by Accused

Fed up over repeated harassment by local youths, a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district allegedly died by suicide. Sources said the brother of the deceased girl was also beaten up by the culprits for protesting against the harassment of his sister. Police have also lodged an FIR in that incident.

The body of the victim has been sent for post mortem and a case has been filed against five accused and the local police have initiated search to nab the culprits.

The incident was reported from Marsalganj village under Narkhi police station area of Firozabad district. A local youth, identified as one Vipul from the same village allegedly used to harass the deceased by secretly filming her.

The accused had also apparently shared the pictures with other local youths in the village. When the girl's family learnt of it, her brother complained to the family of the accused youth. The accused's family had then allegedly beaten up the victim's brother, who then approached the police and lodged a complaint regarding the incident. He was also sent for a medical examination.

During the same time, the accused then went to the deceased's house and had threatened her with dire consequences if she complained to the police.

Following which, the girl attempted suicide but was rescued and taken to the Trauma centre by her family. She was referred to Agra for further treatment owing to her critical condition, where she succumbed during treatment.

The family members of the deceased girl have alleged that the police had lodged a complaint against the accused but did not arrest him as he hails from an influential family and it led to the death of the girl.

The police are currently on the lookout for the five accused who have been named in the complaint.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).