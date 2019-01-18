English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facing Oppn Heat Over 10% Quota, Centre Asks Ministries to Provide Details of OBC Employees
A commission headed by former High Court judge G Rukmini is also looking into possibilities of sub-dividing backward classes quota.
File image Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: The government has asked all central ministries and departments to provide a caste-wise break up and sub-categorisation of OBC employees. A request to compile the data was generated by the department of personnel and training last week and the deadline for the same ends on Friday.
The move comes just after the decision to amend the Constitution to provide for 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections. Sources said the decision was taken after the government faced heat from the Opposition over the reservation move.
A commission headed by former High Court judge G Rukmini is also looking into possibilities of sub-dividing backward classes quota. The mandate of the commission is to see if certain socially and educationally backward communities are under-represented and recommend ways to ensure equitable distribution of reservations.
The commission had earlier written to all ministries for the same data and a consultant paper circulated by it suggested 10 castes accounted for nearly a quarter of OBC representation in central government jobs, while 1,000 castes have not got any benefits of quota.
The commission was given another extension last month, and its tenure ends in May this year.
