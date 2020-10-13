Facing Sexual Harassment, 17-year-old Girl Ends Life in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP): A 17-year-old girl who was being allegedly sexually harassed by three men committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened at a village in Baghrai area. The teenager jumped into the well and committed suicide, Deputy Superintendent of Police Tanu Upadhyay said.

Family members alleged that the girl was upset due to sexual harassment by Guddu Singh, Dabbu Singh and Gunnu Tiwari, residents of the same village, Updahyay said. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are on to nab the suspects, the officer said, adding that the body of the victim had been sent for post-mortem. .

