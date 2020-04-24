For This Woman, Facing the Music from Telangana Police amid Lockdown Came as a Pleasant Surprise
A Telangana police inspector visited the home of a 60-year-old woman to wish her on her birthday and also surprised her by singing a song on behalf of her son who is abroad.
Image: News18
Hyderabad: He may not win prizes for his singing anytime soon, but inspector A Narsimha Swamy is certainly winning hearts for his thoughtful gesture amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The Telangana police officer visited the home of a 60-year-old woman in Malkajgiri area to wish her on her birthday. He also surprised her by singing a song on behalf of her son who is abroad.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Malkajgiri, Rakshitha K Murthy, received a request from Alfred Asher Paul Talluri, who stays in Colorado, USA, that his mother Kutty Hadassa Paul’s 60th birthday was on April 24.
Alfred also mentioned in the mail that he was unable to travel because of the Covid-19 lockdown, and he requested the DCP to send personnel from the police department to wish her on the occasion to bring some cheer.
“As my mother lives alone, I wanted to see if I could request your department to send a representative to personally wish her on behalf of my family, my brother's family and uncle and aunt in the USA. My mother loves surprises and I am sure it would make her day. I would be ever grateful if you could honour my special request in the current circumstances,” Alfred mentioned in the mail.
On the instructions of the DCP, inspector Swamy visited the house of Kutty Hadassa Paul and wished her on behalf of the family. He also sang the song Baar baar din ye aaye from the 1967 Hindi film Farz.
Paul was really surprised by her son's gift and thanked the police for their service.
“Of course, it is our responsibility and part of community policing," police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat told News18. "We did this on the request of her son."
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Pandemic: MG Provides 100 Hector SUVs to Frontline Workers Till May 2020
- Shah Rukh Khan Whips Up Delicious Meal For AbRam In This Viral Throwback Video; Watch
- In a Heartbreaking Twitter Thread, US Woman Puts Her Paintings on Sale for Mother's Cancer Treatment
- Redmi Pad 5G Tablet With 90Hz Display, 30W Charging Launching on April 27
- Zoom Hits 300 Million Daily Global Users Amidst Security Concerns