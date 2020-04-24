For This Woman, Facing the Music from Telangana Police amid Lockdown Came as a Pleasant Surprise

Hyderabad: He may not win prizes for his singing anytime soon, but inspector A Narsimha Swamy is certainly winning hearts for his thoughtful gesture amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The Telangana police officer visited the home of a 60-year-old woman in Malkajgiri area to wish her on her birthday. He also surprised her by singing a song on behalf of her son who is abroad.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Malkajgiri, Rakshitha K Murthy, received a request from Alfred Asher Paul Talluri, who stays in Colorado, USA, that his mother Kutty Hadassa Paul’s 60th birthday was on April 24.

Alfred also mentioned in the mail that he was unable to travel because of the Covid-19 lockdown, and he requested the DCP to send personnel from the police department to wish her on the occasion to bring some cheer.

“As my mother lives alone, I wanted to see if I could request your department to send a representative to personally wish her on behalf of my family, my brother's family and uncle and aunt in the USA. My mother loves surprises and I am sure it would make her day. I would be ever grateful if you could honour my special request in the current circumstances,” Alfred mentioned in the mail.

On the instructions of the DCP, inspector Swamy visited the house of Kutty Hadassa Paul and wished her on behalf of the family. He also sang the song Baar baar din ye aaye from the 1967 Hindi film Farz.

Paul was really surprised by her son's gift and thanked the police for their service.​

“Of course, it is our responsibility and part of community policing," police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat told News18. "We did this on the request of her son."

