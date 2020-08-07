Fact Check: Kafeel Khan Will Not be Appointed Director of Hospital Planned for 5-acre Plot in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Friday denied reports that Dr Kafeel Khan has been named Director of the hospital proposed to be built on the five-acre plot of land allotted by the Supreme Court for construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.

The Board also clarified that the medical facility will not be named 'Babri Hospital'.

WhatsApp forwards and rumours on the social media suggested that the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board would build the 'Babri Hospital' with Kafeel Khan as Director.

Khan, a suspended paediatrician of the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, is currently lodged in jail for alleged involvement in protests against the Citizenship Amedment Act.

The Board issued a statement reiterating that it has constituted a trust called the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, which purposes to build a mosque, and a cultural and research centre. It will also house public utility facilities including a community kitchen, a hospital and a library at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya district, where the allotted five-acre plot is situated.

The Waqf Board's statement said that the fake news surrounding the name of the hospital and Khan's appointment as Director was "mischievous and malafide". It also stated that news about the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation coming from any other source than the Trusts's spokesperson Athar Husain had no official sanction.

The Waqf Board had recently announced the constitution of the Trust, which will comprise of 15 members. The Chief Trustee will be the Chairman of UP Sunni Waqf Board, Zufar Ahmad Farooqui.

Members of the newly constituted trust recently visited the piece of land in Dhannipur village for formalities of taking possession.

The five-acre plot for construction of the mosque in Ayodhya was allotted by the Uttar Pradesh government nearly 25 kilometers away from the Ram Temple Complex at Dhannipur village in Sohawal Tehsil of Ayodhya.