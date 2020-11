Factbox: Cricket-Australia V India - ODI Series

Factbox on the one-day international series between Australia and India, which begins in Sydney on Friday:

FIXTURES (Start at 2.40pm local, 0340 GMT)

Nov. 27 First ODI Sydney Cricket Ground

Nov. 29 Second ODI Sydney Cricket Ground

Dec. 2 Third ODI Manuka Oval, Canberra

AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 4

Captain: Aaron Finch

Coach: Justin Langer

Top ranked batsman: Aaron Finch (7)

Top ranked bowler: Pat Cummins (6)

Squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

INDIA

World ranking: 2

Captain: Virat Kohli

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Top ranked batsman: Virat Kohli (1)

Top ranked bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (2)

Squad: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

ODI HEAD TO HEAD

Matches: 140

Australia wins: 78

India wins: 52

No result: 10

LAST THREE SERIES

2019-20 India beat Australia 2-1

2018-19 Australia beat India 3-2

2018-19 India beat Australia 2-1

(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor