Factbox: Indo-China Trade Relations In Focus As Border Face-off Intensifies

BENGALURU: India banned 118 more mostly Chinese apps on Wednesday, a move that could intensify simmering tensions between the two countries following a recent deadly skirmish at a disputed Himalayan border site, and raising concerns about the longer-term impact of $82 billion of trade.

The latest apps include Tencent Holdings Ltd’s popular videogame PUBG. India imported $65.3 billion worth of goods from China in the fiscal year ended March 2020, and exported $16.6 billion, according to the country’s Commerce ministry. Below are trade arrangements and financial deals in major industries and products between the two countries:

** Pharmaceutical India sources around 70% of its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from China to supply its vast pharmaceutical industry that includes Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Lupin and IPCA Labs.

India’s pharma imports from China were $2.68 billion in 2019-20.

** Automotive

India’s auto parts imports from China were $4.2 billion in 2019, including engine and transmission parts, according to data from the Auto Component Manufacturers’ Association of India (ACMA).

New Delhi has asked auto companies to cut imports from China, but industry experts say India relies heavily on China for cheap auto parts and electronic components.

Maharashtra, home to financial capital Mumbai, in June stalled a proposal by China’s Great Wall Motor to invest nearly $500 million.

Great Wall Motor and SAIC unit MG Motor have bet big on India with investment proposals.

** Investment & Finance

In April, India tightened rules for investments from neighbouring countries, including China, to prevent opportunistic takeovers after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese firms’ existing and planned investments in India stand at more than $26 billion, research group Brookings said in March.

Chinese tech gaints Tencent and Alibaba have fuelled growth of Indian digital payments firms Paytm, grocer BigBasket and ride-hailing giant Ola.

** Metals

India’s steel exports more than doubled between April and July to hit their highest level in at least six years, boosted by a surge of Chinese buying.

India’s exports of iron and steel and related articles to China stood at $595.9 million, while Indian imports from China in 2019-2020 stood at $2.71 billion.

India in June imposed an anti-dumping duty on flat-rolled steel products that are plated or coated with alloy of aluminium and zinc originating in, or from countries including China.

** Non Essential Items:The Indian government has been consulting with companies on tightening curbs on 1,173 non-essential products including toys, plastics, steel items, electronics and specific auto components, according to a trade body official.

India has also been planning to impose higher trade barriers and raise import duties on around 300 products from China and elsewhere.

(Compiled by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru and Neha Arora in New Delhi; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor