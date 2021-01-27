Factbox-Latest On Worldwide Spread Of The Coronavirus

The European Union is pushing AstraZeneca to supply the bloc with more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine after the company announced delivery delays, while global coronavirus cases surpass 100 million.

EUROPE

* Switzerland will require negative coronavirus tests from people entering the country from high-risk areas as of Feb. 8, the government said, while cranking up spending to help cushion the pandemic’s economic blow.

* A factory in Wales that produces AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine was partially evacuated after it received a suspicious package and police said a bomb disposal unit was dealing with the incident.

* The coronavirus pandemic is on the decline in Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said as he abolished some COVID-19 restrictions, allowing bars, restaurants and nightclubs to open overnight.

* A meeting between AstraZeneca and the European Union to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supplies scheduled for Wednesday was postponed by the firm by a day, Austria’s health minister said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The city of Beijing tightened curbs on inbound travellers ahead of the peak Lunar New Year travel season kicking off on Thursday, requiring negative COVID-19 test results even from individuals arriving from China’s low-risk areas.

* Pakistan will launch its vaccination drive next week, starting with front-line health workers, a government minister said.

* Japan’s vaccination roll-out faces logistical hurdles that could further delay the slow-moving campaign, experts and officials say, complicating plans to deliver wide-scale coronavirus inoculations in time for the Olympics.

* Nepal launched its largest immunisation campaign with its first coronavirus vaccinations for medical workers, following a gift of one million doses from neighbour India.

* China recorded its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than two weeks, with the country administering about 22.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

AMERICAS

* The Biden administration is “actively looking” at expanding mandatory COVID-19 testing to travelers on U.S. domestic flights, a senior Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said.

* Chile’s health regulator approved the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use among its population by a unanimous vote of its advisory board.

* Mexico’s Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine should be authorized within days.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Bahrain will suspend dine-in services at restaurants and cafes and move public and private schools to remote learning for three weeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the health ministry said.

* South Africa has given fast-track approval to AstraZeneca’s vaccine for emergency use and is reviewing applications by rival manufacturers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, the medicines regulator said.

* President John Magufuli said that Tanzania did not need a coronavirus lockdown because God would protect his people and homespun precautions such as steam inhalation were better than dangerous foreign vaccines.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca Plc will license Japanese biotechnology company JCR Pharmaceutical, to produce some 90 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to help Japan avoid shortages and delays, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

* The COVAX vaccine sharing platform expects to have 25 million vaccine doses for the Eastern Mediterranean region in March, rising to 355 million doses by December, a World Health Organization official said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stocks fell and the dollar rose as investors turned more cautious about COVID-19 and stretched stock valuations, with the U.S Federal Reserve meeting and a glut of corporate earnings also in focus.

* Oil prices ticked up as a massive drawdown in U.S. crude inventories countered persistent concerns about the coronavirus pandemic weakening fuel demand.

(Compiled by Bartosz Dabrowski and Jagoda Darlak)

