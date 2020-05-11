INDIA

1-MIN READ

Factory Caretaker Kills Woman in Outer Delhi's Narela after She Refuses to Marry Him

Representative image.

The factory caretaker while getting intimate with the woman, asked her marry him but when she refused, he killed her with a hammer.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
A 23-year-old woman was killed by a caretaker of a factory after she refused to marry him, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on May 3 when the accused took the woman to the factory where he worked in outer Delhi's Narela, they said.

While getting intimate with the woman, he asked her marry him but when she refused, he killed her with a hammer, police said.

The body of the woman was found a day later after police were informed by the factory owner that the caretaker was missing, police said.

"A police team under the supervision of ACP Narela Nirav Patel was sent to Uttar Pradesh from where the accused hails but he was later found from Delhi's Paschim Vihar," said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he was in relationship with the woman and wanted to marry her.

On the day of incident, he brought her to the factory, insisted on getting intimate and proposed her again. But when he rejected, he killed her with a hammer and fled the spot, he added.

