Factory That Supplied Spurious Liquor in UP's Bulandshahr Busted, Bodies of 2 Accused Found

Police on Monday busted a factory from where spurious liquor was supplied which led to the death of six people in the state’s Bulandshahr district. While a large quantity of liquor and goods used in its manufacturing were recovered from the factory in Kasna area of Greater Noida, the bodies of two people wanted in the spurious liquor case were also found.

The deceased have been identified as Pradeep and his partner Sachin Pandit of Bulandshahr. Police have sent both the bodies to the hospital for postmortem.

According to the police, spurious liquor was supplied from this factory in Bulandshahr after which, in a joint action of Bulandshahar and Greater Noida police, 36 racks of spurious liquors, caps, wrappers, bar codes, several cans and open liquor were found from this factory.

SSP of Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh said the premises from which the factory was being run was hired for Rs 25,000 in the name of manufacturing cosmetics. The accused shifted here on January 2.

According to the bar code found from the factory, the next consignment of spurious liquor was to be in Muzaffarnagar district. According to the police, the spurious liquor mafia has targeted western Uttar Pradesh and there may be more revelations in this matter in the coming days.

On Thursday, several people from Jeetgarhi village bought liquor from a villager. After drinking alcohol on Thursday night, they all went to sleep. However, after midnight, their condition started deteriorating. While five people died before reaching the hospital, one passed away at the hospital.