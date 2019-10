'Facts Are Clear': China Cites UN Charter as Kashmir in Focus at Imran Khan-Xi Jinping Meet, India Objects

Beijing: China is paying "close attention" to the situation in Kashmir and the "facts are clear," President Xi Jinping has told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and hoped that the "relevant parties" can solve the issue through peaceful dialogue.

Xi, who is scheduled to visit India on Friday to hold 2nd informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assured Khan during a meeting here that the friendship between China and Pakistan is "unbreakable and rock-solid" despite changes in the international and regional situation.

Khan's visit to China comes at a time when tensions have spiked between Pakistan and India after New Delhi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

Xi, who met Khan at the leafy Diaoyutai State Guesthouse here, said China is ready to work with Pakistan to forge a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era. Khan briefed Xi on Pakistan's views on Kashmir, hoping to avoid deterioration of the situation, saying that Pakistan values and appreciates China's "objective and unbiased" position.

"The Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position, and current urgent issues," said a joint press release issued at the end of Khan's visit to Beijing.

"The Chinese side responded that it was paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu & Kashmir and reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements," the release said.

"China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation. The two sides underlined that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in common interest of all parties. Parties need to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect," it added.

India had on Wednesday reacted sharply to reports of Jinping and Khan discussing the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, saying Beijing is "well aware" of New Delhi's position and it is not for other countries to comment on its internal affairs.

The reaction came after the Chinese state media quoted Xi as telling Khan during the meeting that China has been "observing" the situation in Kashmir and hoped that the "relevant parties" can solve the issue through peaceful dialogue.

"We have seen the report regarding meeting of Xi with Khan which also refers to their discussions on Kashmir. India's position has been consistent and clear that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India. China is well aware of our position. It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Earlier, the official Xinhua news agency reported that President Xi told Khan that "China is paying close attention to the Kashmir situation and the facts are clear." "China supports Pakistan to safeguard its own legitimate rights and hopes that the relevant parties can solve their disputes through peaceful dialogue," Xinhua quoted the Chinese president as saying.

China has always viewed relations with Pakistan as a diplomatic priority and will continue to firmly support Pakistan on issues concerning its core interests and of major concern to it, Xi said. He called on the two sides to maintain close high-level exchanges, step up strategic communication and coordinate positions on major issues in a timely fashion.

Xi also pledged to continue to firmly advance counter-terrorism efforts so as to safeguard security and stability, the Xinhua report said.

Khan said Pakistan highly values and appreciates China's objective stance on the Kashmir issue. Noting that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, Xi said, "No matter how the international and regional situation changes, the friendship between China and Pakistan has always been unbreakable and rock-solid, and China-Pakistan cooperation has always maintained strong vitality."

Khan's visit to China, third since he took over as Prime Minister in August last year, acquires significance as it comes ahead of President Xi's high-profile visit to India for the 2nd informal summit with Modi at Mamallapuram near Chennai on October 11 and 12.

Beijing, the all-weather ally of Islamabad, has backed Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, with its Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his address to the UN General Assembly saying, "no actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken".

However, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Tuesday said the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally, significantly omitting its recent references to the UN and UN Security Council resolutions.

Geng's comments had marked a significant shift on what China has been saying on Kashmir in recent weeks in the aftermath of India's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution. India has categorically told the international community that its move on Kashmir was an internal matter. India maintains Kashmir is a bilateral issue and no third party has any role in it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.