Fadnavis Govt Moves Supreme Court Against Ending Activist Gautam Navlakha’s House Arrest
The Delhi High Court had on Monday freed Gautam Navlakha from house arrest, five weeks after he and four other rights activists were arrested in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence.
New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order allowing Gautam Navlakha, one of the five rights activists arrested in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima case, to be freed from house arrest.
The plea was filed in the apex court registry Wednesday morning challenging the Delhi High Court order, Nishant Katneshwar, counsel for the Maharashtra government told PTI.
The Delhi High Court had on Monday freed Navlakha from house arrest, five weeks after he, along with four other rights activists, were arrested in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence in Maharashtra.
Granting relief to the 65-year-old Navlakha, the high court had also quashed the trial court's transit remand order which he had challenged before the matter was taken to the Supreme Court.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
