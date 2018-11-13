English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Failed Politics Compelling Rahul to Make Rafale Deal Controversial: Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was responding to allegations made by Gandhi that PM Narendra Modi has admitted to 'theft' in the Rafale deal before the Supreme Court.
File photo of Arun Jaitley. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the Congress President's failed politics is compelling him to resort to 'falsehood' and 'petty hair-splitting' to make the sensitive Rafale purchase defence deal controversial.
Jaitley said that it was the Congress-led UPA which delayed the purchase of the Rafale aircraft which was necessary to improve the combat ability of Indian Air Force.
He was responding to allegations made by Gandhi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has admitted to "theft" in the Rafale deal before the Supreme Court and to changes in the contract without asking the Air Force.
In a series of tweets, Jaitley said that 'falsehood' cannot be a substitute for "failed politics" of Gandhi. "UPA delayed the Rafale purchase, much required for improving the combat ability of Indian Air force. Is Rahul Gandhi's failed politics compelling him to render India's sensitive defence requirements controversial?" Jaitley questioned.
The Centre on Monday disclosed to the Supreme Court the pricing details for the 36 Rafale jets that were negotiated on "better terms" and said it "completely followed" the Defence Procurement Procedure laid out in 2013 and secured the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approval before the deal that has whipped up a political storm was inked with France.
Jaitley, in a tweet, said, "Falsehood is not a substitute for Rahul Gandhi's failed politics. Realising that the Modi government bought the Rafale at a price cheaper than what UPA was negotiating, the disrupters are now reporting to petty hair-splitting".
Earlier in the day, Gandhi in a tweet said, "Modiji has admitted to his theft in the Supreme Court. In the affidavit, he admitted to changes in the contract without asking the Air Force and put Rs 30,000 crore in Ambani's pocket.
Jaitley said that it was the Congress-led UPA which delayed the purchase of the Rafale aircraft which was necessary to improve the combat ability of Indian Air Force.
He was responding to allegations made by Gandhi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has admitted to "theft" in the Rafale deal before the Supreme Court and to changes in the contract without asking the Air Force.
In a series of tweets, Jaitley said that 'falsehood' cannot be a substitute for "failed politics" of Gandhi. "UPA delayed the Rafale purchase, much required for improving the combat ability of Indian Air force. Is Rahul Gandhi's failed politics compelling him to render India's sensitive defence requirements controversial?" Jaitley questioned.
The Centre on Monday disclosed to the Supreme Court the pricing details for the 36 Rafale jets that were negotiated on "better terms" and said it "completely followed" the Defence Procurement Procedure laid out in 2013 and secured the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approval before the deal that has whipped up a political storm was inked with France.
Jaitley, in a tweet, said, "Falsehood is not a substitute for Rahul Gandhi's failed politics. Realising that the Modi government bought the Rafale at a price cheaper than what UPA was negotiating, the disrupters are now reporting to petty hair-splitting".
Earlier in the day, Gandhi in a tweet said, "Modiji has admitted to his theft in the Supreme Court. In the affidavit, he admitted to changes in the contract without asking the Air Force and put Rs 30,000 crore in Ambani's pocket.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Wearing on Wedding Day. Details Here
- EICMA 2018: Top Electric Bikes Unveiled At The Event
- Taylor Moves to Three in ICC ODI Rankings Behind Kohli & Rohit
- Sara Ali Khan Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in This Lehenga by Sabyasachi
- Apple's Asia Suppliers Struggle With Falling Share Prices, Amid Fears of Weak iPhone Sales
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...