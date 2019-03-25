LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Failed Suicide Attempt, Stint at Big Boss, One Foot in Congress Door: Who is Sapna Chaudhary?

Chaudhary was spotted at the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) headquarters in Delhi soon after her fame in the reality TV series Big Boss in 2018. She had come to meet Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Ramlal Kondal | News18

Updated:March 25, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
File photo of Sapna Chaudhary. (Image: Youtube/Sonotek)
Chandigarh: Sapna Chaudhary of Big Boss fame hit the headlines on Saturday evening when she reportedly joined the Congress. However, a she refuted the reports within 24 hours. Chuadhary is a famed dancer and singer from Haryana.

Flashback to June 2018, Chaudhary was spotted at the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. This was soon after her fame in the reality TV series Big Boss. She had reportedly come to meet Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Chaudhary had reportedly arrived the party office after visiting Sonia Gandhi’s residence. She had then said that she was fond of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and was inspired by them. Speculation was being made that she would join politics.

Speaking to media then, the Haryanvi singer had said that she had sought an appointment to meet the UPA chairperson and had denied any immediate plans to join politics.

“I have no qualms in canvassing for the party,” she had admitted laughingly.

Day after doing a flip on joining Congress, Chaudhary’s photo with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari surfaced, raising eyebrows.

Who is Sapna Chaudhary?

Born to a lower-middle class family in Rohtak on September 25, 1990, Chaudhary fought all odds to support her family as her father passed away when she was just 12 years old.

Plagued by skewed sex ratio and patriarchy, Chaudhary’s struggle wasn’t easy in Haryana.

In her initial days, Chaudhary was a sought-after performer in Haryana and was invited to almost all functions, be it public or private. However, despite her fame and fan-following, Chaudhary was looked down upon. She was even accused of 'ruining' Haryana’s culture by dancing ‘shamelessly’ on stage.

Famous for her dance moves and Raginis (Haryanvi folk-songs), Chaudhary rose to fame with her first song “Solid Body”. With this song, her fan following expanded from Haryana to Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Rise to Fame

Chaudhary has had her share of controversies. During a performance in Chakkarpur of Gurugram in February 2016, she had allegedly made a casteist remark after which Dalits had filed a police complaint against her.

She was trolled heavily on social media, despite tendering an apology. This compelled her to attempt suicide. She was luckily saved by timely medical intervention.

Chuadhary’s suicide attempt earned her popularity as TV news channels aired her pictures and story. She was then selected to participate in the 11th edition of reality TV show Big Boss. Her dance moves were now broadcast on national TV, which brought her national recognition.

After spending a few weeks on the sets of Big Boss, Chaudhary came out as a transformed person. The folk artiste, who was till now seen in traditional dresses, was now seen in western outfits. Her transformation left everyone stunned.

Thousands of fans throng the venues where the Haryanvi sensation performs. The crowd, sometimes uncontrollable, leads to chaos prompting the police to baton charging.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
