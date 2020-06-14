Failing to Get Treatment in Delhi, Pregnant Woman Gives Birth in Punjab; Then Tests Positive for Covid-19

Marred by hunger and struggling to get treatment at overcrowded government hospitals that are currently reeling under Covid-19, a pregnant woman in the city decided to move to her brother house at a slum area in Chandigarh, where she gave birth on Thursday. She tested positive for the virus on Friday.

“I would stand in a queue in the sun all alone (in Delhi) without any family support for hours at end before getting checked. With every new visit to the hospital it became tougher to get treatment, so I requested my brother to let me in,” the 32-year-old told The Indian Express.

The Punjab government on Saturday said several symptomatic people were coming to the state to get tested for coronavirus after failing to find treatment in the national capital. “About 97 per cent of those coming from Delhi since one month have tested positive and treated by the Punjab government,” said State Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Punjab recorded 77 fresh cases and two more deaths on Saturday, taking the toll in the state to 65.



