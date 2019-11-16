Take the pledge to vote

Failing to Understand English Classes and Worried About Father's Loan, Kolkata Nursing Student Kills Self

A suicide note hints that she was unable understand her lectures in English, and that she was worried about a Rs 5 Lakh loan her father, a house painter, had taken for her higher studies.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
Failing to Understand English Classes and Worried About Father's Loan, Kolkata Nursing Student Kills Self
Representative image.

Kolkata: Unable to understand lectures in English, a first year nursing student of National Medical College (NMC) in Kolkata committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel.

The student, identified as Samapti, was found hanging in the hostel by her friends on Saturday morning. Her body has been sent for a post mortem examination and preliminary police investigation ruled out any foul play behind her death.

A suicide note was found from the student’s hostel that hints that she was depressed because she was unable understand her lectures in English, being more comfortable in Bangla. The note also suggests that she was worried about a Rs 5 Lakh loan her father taken for her higher studies.

Deputy Superintendent of National Medical College Dr. Bimal Bondhu Saha said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. As per her suicide note, she was concerned about a Rs 5 Lakh loan taken by her father, and she was finding it difficult to understand the lectures in English. She also hinted that she failed to live up to the expectations of her father.”

During Durga Puja, Samapti had gone home to a town in Bankura district and had told her father that she did not want to continue studying nursing. But her father, a house painter by profession, convinced her to continue the course as it would help her in the future.

In a similar incident in August, a first-year physics student from Singur in Hooghly, studying at Kolkata’s St Xavier’s College was found dead on the railway tracks between Uttarpara and Hindmotor stations.

The cops had found a suicide note that expressed his inability to understand lectures in English and said that he had problems adjusting with the city lifestyle.

The incident comes to light after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has criticised the National Testing Agency’s decision to conduct the JEE (Main) examination in Gujarati, questioning why all other regional languages, including Bengali, should not be included as well.

