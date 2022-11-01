'Fair Market Access Only Way Forward', EAM Jaishankar Highlights Need For Better Connectivity at SCO Council Meet

Representing India at the SCO Council of Heads meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday highlighted the need for better connectivity so India could unlock its economic potential. He emphasized on “fair market access” and said it is the only way forward. Jaishankar also said the Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor could become catalysts in enhancing connectivity and using India’s economic potential to the fullest.

“Represented India at the meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government which has just concluded. Underlined that we need better connectivity in the SCO region built on centrality of interests of Central Asian states,” Jaishankar tweeted.

This was the 21st Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) that took place virtually. The meeting focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the organization.

“Will unlock the economic potential of this region in which Chabahar port and the International NorthSouth Transport Corridor could become enablers. Connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Member States and respect international law,” he said, ANI reported.

Mission LiFE launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also highlighted by Jaishankar during the meeting. The mission envisions replacing the prevelant ‘use and dispose’ economy, by a circular economy, he said.

Jaishankar also appreciated the condolences expressed at the loss of lives in the Morbi tragedy.

SCO member state leaders also met for the summit meeting at Samarkand in Uzbekistan on September 16, which was attended by PM Modi. The meeting adopted Samarkand Declaration and member states also called for the improvement of the SCO activities, and the development of efficient

transport corridors for interconnectivity.

