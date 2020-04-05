Fair Price Shop Owner Booked for Misappropriating Food Grains
The shop owner has been booked under IPC section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and also sections of the Essential Commodities Act.
Image for representation: People collect ration from a government depot during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bikaner, Monday, March 30, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI30-03-2020_000064B)
New Delhi: A case has been registered against an owner of a fair price shop in Kapurbawdi locality here for alleged misappropriation of food grains meant for distribution under the National Food Security scheme, police said on
Sunday.
The case was registered on Saturday following a raid conducted at the shop based on a complaint, Thane police
spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.
"The ration officials conducted the surprise raid, during which they found that the owner was selling wheat and
rice at a higher rate in the black market," she said. The shop owner has been booked under IPC section 406
(criminal breach of trust) and also sections of the Essential Commodities Act as well as the Maharashtra Foodgrains
Rationing (Second) order.
