Fair Price Shop Owner Booked for Misappropriating Food Grains

New Delhi: A case has been registered against an owner of a fair price shop in Kapurbawdi locality here for alleged misappropriation of food grains meant for distribution under the National Food Security scheme, police said on

Sunday.

The case was registered on Saturday following a raid conducted at the shop based on a complaint, Thane police

spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

"The ration officials conducted the surprise raid, during which they found that the owner was selling wheat and

rice at a higher rate in the black market," she said. The shop owner has been booked under IPC section 406

(criminal breach of trust) and also sections of the Essential Commodities Act as well as the Maharashtra Foodgrains

Rationing (Second) order.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube