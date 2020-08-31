Faith Healer Held for Raping Sisters in Name of 'Treatment' in Kashmir's Anantnag

Police arrested a faith healer from the Akingam Achabal area of ​​Anantnag district, South Kashmir for allegedly raping two sisters.

The complaint was lodged by the survivors’ father at Achabal police station following which an FIR was registered against Ashraf Mir (faith healer) and he was immediately taken into custody.

The police officials stated that the sisters and their family members were regular visitors at Ashraf Mir’s residence as a disciple for a long time and they had maintained a close relationship with him.

A few days ago, the sisters narrated their ordeal to their parents following which they reached out to local police. The survivors claimed that the faith healer allegedly sexually abused them in the name of treatment.

Meanwhile, the police officials have formulated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by SHO Achabal to probe all the allegations leveled by the sisters and investigation is underway.