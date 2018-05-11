Pak Poet Faiz’s Daughter Invited to Delhi Event, Denied Participation

Revered Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz continues to be loved by many in India, but when his daughter visited New Delhi for a cultural event that she was invited to, she did not receive the same love.Moneeza Hashmi, an eminent TV and media personality, was listed as a speaker at the 15th Asia Media Summit that is being held in Delhi between May 10 and 12. But she was allegedly not allowed to take part in it, nor was she given any explanation.However, hosts of the event, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry and Prasar Bharti say they are not aware of any such incident.Moneeza Hashmi was listed as a speaker at the 15th Asia Media Summit that is being held in Delhi between May 10 and 12.According to sources in Faiz Foundation Trust, when Hashmi reached the hotel where she was supposed to put up she was told that there was no booking in her name. A shocked Hashmi was later informed by the director of AIBD (Asia Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development) that she wouldn’t be allowed to speak.AIBD Director, Chang Jin allegedly told her “We were just informed that you cannot attend the conference” and apologized to her.Hashmi was supposed to speak on May 10 (Thursday) at the 4pm session on ‘Should all good stories be commercially successful?’ along with three other speakers.Screenshot of AIBD's guest list for the event.Sources say Moneeza Hashmi, who has been an important voice in the Pakistani TV circle, was thereafter told that “the host organization refused her participation”. Chang told her that they can’t get her registered.News18 sought a clarification from Press Information Bureau (PIB) chief Sitanshu Kar, who said that he “wasn’t aware of any such incident”. Co-host and IIMC Director, KG Suresh added, “We have no role in this. Logistics was not being looked after by us.”An email sent to AIBD seeking a response on the allegations went unanswered till the time of publishing this report.Faiz’s daughter returns to Pakistan on May 12.