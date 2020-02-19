Fake Aadhaar and PAN Cards Used for Duping Banks in UP, Two Held
Representative image
Noida: Two men, accused of duping banks of crores of rupees using credit cards made on the basis of forged Aadhaar and PAN cards, have been arrested from Greater Noida by the Uttar Pradesh police, officials said on Wednesday.
The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police also recovered electronic data of 25,000 citizens which includes their phone numbers, Aadhaar and PAN details along with a separate list of Aadhaar and PAN details of another 6,000 people from the duo, officials said.
A senior official said the accused were held by the STF with the support of the local police on Tuesday night from Bisrakh area in Greater Noida and have been identified as Raja Saxena, a native of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, and Kautilya Sharma of Hathras.
"Besides the data, 29 fake Aadhaar cards, 10 fake PAN cards, 19 credit cards, salary slips of various companies and some other documents have been recovered from their possession," Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said.
The officer said the duo was arrested and jailed in 2013 over a fraud case in which they had duped a personal assistant of the then Chhattisgarh chief minister.
In 2016, they were again sent to jail for a fraud with Bajaj Finance service, Mishra said, adding that a fresh FIR has been registered at the Bisrakh Police Station against the duo and further proceedings are underway.
