Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Fake Aadhaar and PAN Cards Used for Duping Banks in UP, Two Held

The STF of the state police also recovered electronic data of 25,000 citizens which includes their phone numbers, Aadhaar and PAN details along with a separate list of Aadhaar and PAN details of another 6,000 people from the duo, officials said.

PTI

Updated:February 19, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fake Aadhaar and PAN Cards Used for Duping Banks in UP, Two Held
Representative image

Noida: Two men, accused of duping banks of crores of rupees using credit cards made on the basis of forged Aadhaar and PAN cards, have been arrested from Greater Noida by the Uttar Pradesh police, officials said on Wednesday.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police also recovered electronic data of 25,000 citizens which includes their phone numbers, Aadhaar and PAN details along with a separate list of Aadhaar and PAN details of another 6,000 people from the duo, officials said.

A senior official said the accused were held by the STF with the support of the local police on Tuesday night from Bisrakh area in Greater Noida and have been identified as Raja Saxena, a native of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, and Kautilya Sharma of Hathras.

"Besides the data, 29 fake Aadhaar cards, 10 fake PAN cards, 19 credit cards, salary slips of various companies and some other documents have been recovered from their possession," Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said.

The officer said the duo was arrested and jailed in 2013 over a fraud case in which they had duped a personal assistant of the then Chhattisgarh chief minister.

In 2016, they were again sent to jail for a fraud with Bajaj Finance service, Mishra said, adding that a fresh FIR has been registered at the Bisrakh Police Station against the duo and further proceedings are underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram