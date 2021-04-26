india

1-MIN READ

Fake Air Warrior Officer Busted by Defence Ministry after Row Over Offensive Post

Representative image.

The notification was carried after confirmation from the IAF that Twitter user V_Randhawa who claims to be an officer is false.

The Defence Ministry on Monday clarified that there is no serving or retired by name of Sqn Ldr Vishal Randhawa in the Indian Air Force after a controversial account operated under the name triggered a flutter on Twitter.

The row pertains to an offensive post by Twitter user V_Randhawa targeting a journalist. Randhawa claims that he is an Air Force officer.

Reacting to the controversy, the defence ministry in a statement said, “It is hereby clarified that there is no air warrior by the name of Sqn Ldr Vishal Randhawa in the Indian Air Force, either serving or retired. The IAF dissociates itself from the views expressed by the Twitter account @V_Randhawa."

first published:April 26, 2021, 15:38 IST