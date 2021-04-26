Fake Air Warrior Officer Busted by Defence Ministry after Row Over Offensive Post

The Defence Ministry on Monday clarified that there is no serving or retired by name of Sqn Ldr Vishal Randhawa in the Indian Air Force after a controversial account operated under the name triggered a flutter on Twitter.

The row pertains to an offensive post by Twitter user V_Randhawa targeting a journalist. Randhawa claims that he is an Air Force officer.

It is hereby clarified that there is no air warrior by name of Sqn Ldr Vishal Randhawa in Indian Air Force, either serving or retired. @IAF_MCC dissociates itself from views expressed by the Twitter account @V_Randhawa_https://t.co/ccxyZE21JTRead here: https://t.co/mRctzkYrAK — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 26, 2021

Reacting to the controversy, the defence ministry in a statement said, “It is hereby clarified that there is no air warrior by the name of Sqn Ldr Vishal Randhawa in the Indian Air Force, either serving or retired. The IAF dissociates itself from the views expressed by the Twitter account @V_Randhawa."

