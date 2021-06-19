Fake Army Officer Arrested In Delhi, Police Probe ISI Angle

A man has been arrested by the Delhi Police for impersonating an Army officer. Dilip Kumar, 40, is a resident of Mohan Garden in the national capital and was arrested from Greater Kailash-1. According to the police, Dilip used to identify himself as Captain Shekhar, however, he was working as a security guard in a school in the Uttam Nagar area. The Police said that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was also trying to honey-trap the arrested man.

The Delhi Police acted on tip-off and deployed a team at the location where Dilip was rumored to be present. The police team was successful in arresting Dilip who was dressed in Army uniform. A fake ID card and mobile phone have been recovered from him.

According to the police, the accused used to introduce himself as Captain Shekhar of the Indian Army. He used to take his pictures in Army uniform and share them on social media to impress girls. The accused has told the police that he kept this fake identity with the intention of luring girls not only in the country but even abroad.

Police found numbers of girls from India and abroad in his mobile. He had also made video calls to many international numbers. He was a member of nearly 100 WhatsApp groups. The Delhi Police also found phone numbers from Pakistan in his mobile. According to the police’s theory, Pakistani intelligence agents were trying to honey-trap the accused.

The Delhi Police has registered a case against Dilip for impersonating as a public servant, cheating, forgery and other relevant sections.

