Fake Call Centre Busted in Delhi; Accused Duped UK Citizens

In a major bust, a group that operated an illegal call centre in outer Delhi to dupe citizens of the United Kingdom, posing as officials from the department of justice, revenue department, or as customs officials, have landed in the police net. The arrested men would randomly call citizens of the UK and inform them that a criminal case has been registered against them for tax dues. They then advised them to make payments through hawala channels or as bitcoins to get rid of the legal hassle.

The four men police have arrested have been identified as Parvinder, a B.Com graduate, Paramjeet, Gagandeep Singh and Manthan Arora. Police have found that Parvinder, Paramjeet and Gagandeep have also previously been caught for running an illegal call center.

A total of 101 laptops, 46 mobile phones, Rs.17.5 lakh cash, several transcripts, cheque books, ATM cards and various bank slips along with a Mercedes SUV car has been recovered from these four men, police said.

The forgery came to the police’s notice on June 18 when a piece of information was received that an illegal call centre is being run from a building in Rohini sector 11. Accordingly, police raided the identified premises and found that a fake call centre was operational.

“Total 30 persons were apprehended, including six women, from the call centre. The kingpin of the call centre was identified as Parvinder, who used to operate the call centre with his three associates Paramjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Manthan Arora. They were also apprehended," said deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan.

The DCP said, during the interrogation of the four men, it was revealed that they are also operating another call centre from Rohini Sector 9. “On this, another raid was conducted. It was found that the four men were running this call centre with the help of their two other associates - Pankaj Kapoor and Saurav Gupta. Efforts to track the two men are underway," the officer said.

Ranjan said questioning revealed that these men made random calls and whenever anyone in the UK answered their calls, they used to induce fear in his mind by telling him that a criminal case had been filed against him/her for tax dues.

“When the target used to request them a way to get rid of the legal hassle, they asked him/her to tra serve money into their account. The amount transferred by the citizens of the UK was received by the accused through hawala transactions or as Bitcoins," police said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here