Fake Call Centre Duping US Citizens in Name of Tax Benefits Busted in Noida

The Noida Police on Thursday busted a fake call centre duping US citizens in the name of tax benefit, officials said. Around two dozen people of the fake call centre in the city's commercial hub Sector 63 were detained by police, a senior official said.The call centre employees would make phone calls to US citizens and tell them that they are representatives of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the US federal government and duped them in the name of tax reforms and benefits."The accused would tell their targets things like they are under 'burden of services and loans' and should pay some amount if they wanted relief under IRS provisions," the official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI."We have detained around 20 people working at the fake call centre for questioning," the policeman said. He said the Noida Police had received complaints about such frauds on email from the US.He said police were still in the process of collecting complete details of the fraud, including victims and money involved, and were quizzing the detainees to reach the kingpins of the nexus.The action comes within days of another fake centre duping Canadians and other foreigners being busted by local police. On October 18, the police had arrested the mastermind of the fake call centre operating from Sector 63 of the city.The accused used to pose as representatives of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), which administers tax laws in the country, to dupe people in the name of tax benefits, police said.