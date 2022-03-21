'Fake Claims for Death Compensation': Govt Flags Misuse of Covid Payout, Seeks SC Nod for Probe

The centre has informed the Supreme Court that some people are using fake documents to get compensation meant for Covid deaths and it sought direction from the apex court to allow its agency to undertake scrutiny of the documents filed with the claim to catch the culprits.

In an application filed before the apex court, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the involvement of the local officers appointed to clear the claims could not be ruled out in the process to obtain ex-gratia payment on forged documents. The ministry added that it needed to probe such events, a report in The Times of India said.

“Reports have been received by the central government as well as by the state governments regarding fake/forged claims being submitted by some unscrupulous persons. It is submitted that though this court, considering the pain and plight of the family members of persons who lost their lives due to Covid- 19 infection, on sympathetic, benevolent and humanitarian grounds had directed expeditious payment of the ex-gratia payments to the next of kin of the Covid-19 victims, on production of documents mentioned in court’s order,” the application stated.

“However, in absence of any verification and scrutiny of the claim forms, some unscrupulous persons in the society started realising such ex-gratia payments on the basis of forged and fake claim documents,” it added.

The Centre’s application also requested the court to modify the order from last years where it permitted any central agency to undertake a sample scrutiny to verify the claimed documents processed by state governments to grant ex gratia payment.

The Supreme Court had earlier expressed concern at doctors issuing fake medical certificates to people for claiming ex-gratia compensation for Covid deaths, and had added that it might order a probe into the matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted before a bench headed by Justice MR Shah that an outer-limit may be fixed for submitting Covid death related claims, otherwise the process will become endless, and added that some state governments have come across fake medical certificates issued by doctors.

Mehta said that the apex court has ordered that ex-gratia compensation can be allowed on the basis of a doctor’s certificate, and this has been misused in certain cases.

The bench, also comprising Justice BV Nagarathna, said it might order an independent probe into the matter and adjourned the case for next Monday. Expressing concern on fake medical certificates, the bench said: “What is worrying is the fake certificate given by doctors…" The bench added, “It is a very serious thing".

The top court is hearing a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal in connection with the disbursal of ex-gratia compensation by state governments to the families of Covid victims.

The top court is monitoring the disbursal of Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for Covid-19 deaths by various state governments.

