INDIA

Fake Currency Notes Seized in Pune, Army Man among Six Held

File photo of police in Maharashtra.

The action was taken in a joint operation carried out by the Pune Police and the Military Intelligence (MI), he said.

  • PTI Pune
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
Fake currency notes with possible face value of crores of rupees were on Wednesday seized in Pune and six persons, including an Army personnel, were arrested in this connection, a police official said.

The action was taken in a joint operation carried out by the Pune Police and the Military Intelligence (MI), he said.

"Two days back, we had received information from the MI, based on which we carried out a joint operation. We arrested six people today, from whom fake Indian as well as foreign currency notes of multiple denominations were recovered," Bacchan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, said.

"Six of the arrested accused include a serving Army personnel, who is the main accused in the case," he said.

The notes were being counted and their face value may run into crores of rupees, he added.


