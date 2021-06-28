Fake Currency Racket Busted in Madhya Pradesh, Police Suspect Maoist Link

Police have nabbed eight people from Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh with fake currency notes of Rs 5 crore face value. It is being believed that the fake currency was meant for use by Maoists. Apart from Balaghat police, cops from Gondia in Maharashtra also helped in the operation. Two of those arrested are from Gondia.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari, the fake notes recovered are of different denominations from Rs 10 to Rs 2000. Due to printing mistakes and poor quality of the paper used, these notes can be easily recognised as fake, he added.

The complaints of fake notes being circulated in the region were frequently reported. Such cases were more pronounced in areas such as Gondia and Balaghat, which were the two main bases of operations for this gang. After getting enough inputs from locals, the police conduct a raid, as a result of which the eight could be arrested.

The names of the accused are Rahul Meshram, Nanhu Lal Vishwakarma, Hemant Uke, Anantram Hariram, Mukuru alias Mukesh, Tawade Ram, Sohanlal Bisen, and Rameshwar Mouje. Two of them are from Gondia while the rest belong to Balaghat.

According to police sources, some of the fake notes circulated by the gang might have fallen into the hands of Maoists.

Earlier this year, a similar fake currency racket was busted. Cops recovered around Rs 5 lakh in counterfeit currency at the Bahni intersection of the Baihar police station. SP Abhishek Tiwari said that there is a possibility that both the rackets might be related and may even be operated by the same organisation.

