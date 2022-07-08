Fake Currency Racket Kingpin, Wanted by NIA, Nabbed in Bihar

The alleged kingpin of a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) racket in northern Bihar has been arrested in Muzaffarpur district, police said. The accused, Sudhir Kushwaha, was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with several FICN-related cases. He was also carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, a senior police officer said.

“Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and nabbed Kushwaha from Motipur area on Thursday. He is a resident of East Champaran district,” Senior Superintendent of Police of Muzaffarpur, Jayant Kant, said. He was declared an absconder in 2015 by the NIA.

Kant said NIA has been informed about Kushwaha’s arrest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.