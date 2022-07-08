CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Fake Currency Racket Kingpin, Wanted by NIA, Nabbed in Bihar

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2022, 10:37 IST

Muzaffarpur

The accused was also carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head (File Photo)

The accused was wanted by the NIA in connection with several FICN-related cases.

The alleged kingpin of a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) racket in northern Bihar has been arrested in Muzaffarpur district, police said. The accused, Sudhir Kushwaha, was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with several FICN-related cases. He was also carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, a senior police officer said.

“Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and nabbed Kushwaha from Motipur area on Thursday. He is a resident of East Champaran district,” Senior Superintendent of Police of Muzaffarpur, Jayant Kant, said. He was declared an absconder in 2015 by the NIA.

Kant said NIA has been informed about Kushwaha’s arrest.

July 08, 2022, 10:37 IST
July 08, 2022, 10:37 IST