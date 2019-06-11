Fake Currency Worth Rs 5 Lakh Smuggled from Bangladesh Seized in Delhi

Police have arrested here a man who was transporting fake Indian currency notes smuggled from Bangladesh and valued at Rs 5 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.Santosh Kumar Singh, 32, a resident of Bihar and a key member of an international fake currency racket, was taken into custody from Kashmere Gate area.He said the fake currency, in the denomination of Rs 2,000, was supplied from Bangladesh to West Bengal and transported to Bihar before being brought to Delhi, said Sanjeev Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell.