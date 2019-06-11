English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fake Currency Worth Rs 5 Lakh Smuggled from Bangladesh Seized in Delhi
The fake currency, in the denomination of Rs 2,000, was supplied from Bangladesh to West Bengal and transported to Bihar before being brought to Delhi.
Picture for Representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Police have arrested here a man who was transporting fake Indian currency notes smuggled from Bangladesh and valued at Rs 5 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.
Santosh Kumar Singh, 32, a resident of Bihar and a key member of an international fake currency racket, was taken into custody from Kashmere Gate area.
He said the fake currency, in the denomination of Rs 2,000, was supplied from Bangladesh to West Bengal and transported to Bihar before being brought to Delhi, said Sanjeev Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell.
Santosh Kumar Singh, 32, a resident of Bihar and a key member of an international fake currency racket, was taken into custody from Kashmere Gate area.
He said the fake currency, in the denomination of Rs 2,000, was supplied from Bangladesh to West Bengal and transported to Bihar before being brought to Delhi, said Sanjeev Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Take 5 Years Leap, Promo Shows Naira as Single Mother
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
- May Your Next Phase be As Smashing with Hazel, Says Kim Sharma on Yuvraj Singh's Retirement
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
- From Nairobi to Rajkot, Five Times Yuvraj Sizzled on International Stage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results