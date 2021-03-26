Fake Doctor Conducted Illegal Abortions After Learning Surgery on Youtube, Flees After Police Raid

Telangana medical and health authorities seized a hospital in Warangal after a fake doctor was caught doing abortions by learning the process on video sharing platform Youtube.

Police said Andru Indra Reddy (38) studied BSc and worked as a medical representative in a pharmaceutical company. A month back, he opened a City Hospital at Hanmakonda.

Reddy dupes women who do not wish to have girl child through RMPs and PMPs who practices in the rural areas.

Police said that he recruited trained nurses in the hospital and conducted abortions while watching the process on Youtube.

“Not only did he do normal abortions, but he also performed critical abortions by finding solutions on youtube and other websites,” The District Medical and Health Officer Dr Lalitha Kumari said.

After receiving a tip, Police and medical authorities raided the hospital while Indra Reddy was conducting an surgery in the operation theatre.

“Indra Reddy escaped after seeing us. The woman was hiding in the hospital and was bleeding heavily. Immediately she was shifted to GMH hospital.” police said.

The Police have registered a criminal case against the fake doctor on the complaint of Deputy DM&HO Yakub Basha and the medical authorities seized the hospital and searching for Indra Reddy.