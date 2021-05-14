Fake Doctors Treat Covid-19 Patient in Ahmedabad, Family Alleges Fraud of Rs 1.5 Lakh

Family members of an Ahmedabad-based Covid-19 patient registered a complaint of being conned by a doctor and nurse whom they had appointed for ‘at-home treatment’ after paying Rs 10,000 per day.

After 10 days when the patient’s condition did not improve, his wife suspected that the doctor was bogus. However, an investigation revealed that the doctor and his accomplices were fake and were not professional practitioners. The woman has lodged a complaint at the Amraiwadi police station, Ahmedabad alleging a fraud of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The victim was identified as Vishal and his wife Megha Sirsat, residents of Khokhra area of the city. The couple works in a printing press in Shahibaug Area and they showed symptoms of the viral infection.

Meanwhile, Megha found out that a person living in the neighborhood was infected with coronavirus and they were calling a doctor at their house for ‘home treatment’. They inquired about the service and contacted a doctor named Narendra Pandya, who pretended that he was a Covid-19 practitioner and would help her family in recovering.

Pandya then started the treatment along with a nurse named- Rinabahen and they both used to come to Megha’s house to administer injections to her husband and charged Rs 10,000 per day.

While Narendra used to come for a visit once in three-four days another person named Sohil used to come along with him. The bogus treatment continued for 15 days and Vishal’s condition worsened. On suspicion, Megha and her relatives enquired the doctor about the hospital and his degree, to which he did not respond in a satisfactory manner.

Later, they immediately admitted Vishal to a nearby hospital and lodged a complaint against the doctors with the police. A police investigation in the matter revealed that Narendra Pandya was a fake doctor and his accompanying nurse Reena was working as a compounder at Sparsh Hospital next to Vatva police station. Another accused named Sohail Sheikh was also not employed at any hospital.

The police have detained all the three accused and further investigation in the matter is underway.

