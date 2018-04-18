'Fake' Facebook Profile of SCC Chairman with Derogatory Content Created, He Files Complaint

Students hit by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leaks seem to be now trying to take revenge on the body’s administration now.An unofficial Facebook profile of SSC chairman Ashim Khurana, which had derogatory posts, pictures and materials, was allegedly created by students protesting against the SSC paper leaks.Khurana has complained that the Facebook page was created to malign his reputation as the chairman of the SSC."The Facebook page has my picture wrongly used and it has derogatory posts and materials uploaded too. This seems to be the handiwork of some miscreant students who were protesting against the SSC recently. They are trying to malign my reputation as Chairman SSC," Khurana said.The SSC chairman has complained to Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, regarding the matter and an FIR has been registered under sections of impersonation of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology act. The FIR was registered earlier this week.Khurana also asked the police to take the Facebook page down. Meanwhile, the special Cell has asked Facebook to provide the IP address of the page creator. The said page has not been taken down yet, said the police.Nearly 3,000 SSC (Staff Selection Commission) aspirants took to the streets last month, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged SSC paper leak and some of them clashed with the police as well.Demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter, hundreds of SSC aspirants staged protests at Jantar Mantar and accused the government of failing to prevent the alleged paper leak.