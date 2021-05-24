Fake Hospital Busted in MP's Rajgarh, FIR Lodged Against 22 Including Doctors and Staff

Madhya Pradesh Police has lodged FIR against 22 people involved in running a hospital without any license or approval in Rajgarh district. The probe comes after several cases of quacks operating in Madhya Pradesh were unearthed earlier.

After a probe, the police had lodged an FIR against 22 persons on late Saturday evening. Those booked by police include –the hospital director, physicians and staff members.

Ajay Nakwal, one of the staffers of the collectorate had complained to the collector Neeraj Kumar Singh on May 20 that on May 18, he had approached CHL Hospital and Trauma Centre with his pregnant wife for treatment.

The unborn baby who was healthy as per earlier medical reports died during pregnancy which was carried out by the untrained staffers of the said hospital, Nakwal alleged.

The collector taking cognizance of the matter ordered a team led by Sub Divisional Magistrate Pallavi Vaidya to probe into the case. The team sealed the hospital next day and verified the records, official said.

The team found out that the private hospital was treating patients through irregular physicians, staffers and chemists. The hospital had no approval and mandatory permission for running a hospital.

The SDM after completion of the probe submitted a report to the collector who ordered her to lodge a complaint with police. The officer submitted a complaint with Kotwali police station in which the officer mentioned that CHL Hospital and Trauma Centre is being run illegally without fulfilling any norms. The complaint named the directors- Vinod Sharma, Sahil-uddin, physicians, nursing and other paramedical staffers, chemists shop owner, chemist and others.

The police in turn booked a total of 22 persons under sections –177,186, 269, 188, 304, 336, 369, 417, 34 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Janm Mrityu Adhikaran Adhiniyam 1969, MP Medical Council Act 1997 and others.

According to the FIR, the hospital was functioning from March 11. Among gross violations, the hospital did not keep a record of birth and deaths, breached MP Medical Council Act norms, hospital staffer, physicians, chemists shop and other medicine sellers worked as an organised gang to offer negligent and illegal treatment to patients and resulted in death of several infants, the probe officers said.

A total of 22 persons have been booked on the basis of the complaint and officials are taking further action, Superintendent of Police Pradip Singh said.

Meanwhile on May 22, group’s second institution Shri Balaji Hospital was raided by the SDM Juhi Garg and her officers. The hospital Registration had expired on March 31 and wasn’t renewed, medicines were sold above MRP and in house medical store was found with expired medicines. The premises were sealed after the action, said the officer. Further legal action is on in the matter, she said.

To add, the Rajgarh district hospital was in news recently after the ICU ward of the covid19 wing of the district hospital had rainwater gushing inside from a leaking roof during mild rains days ago.

(With inputs from Manish Rathore)

