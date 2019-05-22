English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fake Invoice Racket Busted by GST Commissionerate
Based on information received from Kolkata and investigation, the Commissionerate registered cases against these firms which have been allegedly indulging in procuring and supplying fake GST invoices without actual supply of goods mentioned in the invoices.
Image for representation only.
Hyderabad: A racket of procuring and supplying fake GST invoices by five firms without actual supply of goods has been busted with the arrest of three people, officials said on Wednesday.
The Medchal Central GST Commissionerate here also found that these firms allegedly availed ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC) to the tune of Rs 22.64 crore.
Based on information received from Kolkata and investigation, the Commissionerate registered cases against these firms which have been allegedly indulging in procuring and supplying fake GST invoices without actual supply of goods mentioned in the invoices.
These firms were also allegedly passing on fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) since July 2017, Principal Commissioner M Srinivas said in a release.
Some of them were also using such fraudulent ITC to offset their GST liability on their manufactured goods, thereby evading the tax payable to the government. The value of the goods involved is Rs 131 crore and the ineligible ITC availed is Rs 22.64 crore, the senior official said.
During the searches at different premises on May 15 and May 17, unaccounted cash of Rs 20 lakh and USD 4,150 and several documents were seized and the details shared with Income Tax Department, he said.
During initial investigation it was revealed that the details of the vehicles indicated to carry huge volume of goods as mentioned in the 'E-way' bills were fictitious and some vehicles were found to be passenger vehicles/scooters/tractors, which were declared as carrying goods, Srinivas said.
Three key persons of these firms involved in the offence have been arrested and remanded in 14 days judicial custody, he added.
The Medchal Central GST Commissionerate here also found that these firms allegedly availed ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC) to the tune of Rs 22.64 crore.
Based on information received from Kolkata and investigation, the Commissionerate registered cases against these firms which have been allegedly indulging in procuring and supplying fake GST invoices without actual supply of goods mentioned in the invoices.
These firms were also allegedly passing on fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) since July 2017, Principal Commissioner M Srinivas said in a release.
Some of them were also using such fraudulent ITC to offset their GST liability on their manufactured goods, thereby evading the tax payable to the government. The value of the goods involved is Rs 131 crore and the ineligible ITC availed is Rs 22.64 crore, the senior official said.
During the searches at different premises on May 15 and May 17, unaccounted cash of Rs 20 lakh and USD 4,150 and several documents were seized and the details shared with Income Tax Department, he said.
During initial investigation it was revealed that the details of the vehicles indicated to carry huge volume of goods as mentioned in the 'E-way' bills were fictitious and some vehicles were found to be passenger vehicles/scooters/tractors, which were declared as carrying goods, Srinivas said.
Three key persons of these firms involved in the offence have been arrested and remanded in 14 days judicial custody, he added.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results