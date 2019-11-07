Take the pledge to vote

Fake IPS Officer, Mother Held for Duping Banks of over Rs 1.5 Crore in Kerala

Posing as an IPS officer, Karthick along with his mother created fake salary certificates and availed loans from various banks to purchase luxury cars.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 9:42 PM IST
Fake IPS Officer, Mother Held for Duping Banks of over Rs 1.5 Crore in Kerala
Thrissur (Kerala): A 29-year-old man who impersonated as IPS officer and swindling various banks of over Rs 1.5 crore was arrested by police early on Thursday, police said.

The accused, Vipin Karthick, was picked up from a bus stand at Chittoor in Palakkad district this morning after a massive man-hunt was launched for him.

His partner in crime, his 58-year-old mother, Shyamala, who posed as a Public Information Officer, had been arrested a few days ago from Kozhikode. The duo is believed to have duped banks of over Rs 1.5 crore, Thrissur District Police chief Yatish Chandra, told PTI.

There were already 15 cases against them while three more have been added now, he said adding more cases are expected to be filed in the coming days. The accused used to go to various places in his uniform, he said.

In 2014, the man had availed loan from a bank in Kozhikode posing as a software professional from Kochi. He never repaid the loan, was arrested and later jumped bail and started posing as to "IPS officer" of Jammu and Kashmir cadre to cheat banks.

Posing as an IPS officer, Karthick along with his mother created fake salary certificates and availed loans from various banks to purchase luxury cars.

It was found that the duo had availed Rs 30 lakh loan from Indian Overseas Bank at Guruvayur to purchase 2 luxury cars.

They had also swindled a bank manager from Kollam of about 97 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 25 lakh. Karthick was engaged to an engineer from Adoor a few months ago and the marriage was scheduled later this month.

