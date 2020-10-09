Fake Letters Sent in the Name of Sankat Mochan Temple with Objectionable Comments, Probe Launched

A case of fake letters being sent in the name of Varanasi's renowned Sankat Mochan Temple to religious institutions and monasteries across the country surfaced recently. In these forged letters, which bear the address of Sankat Mochan Temple, objectionable comments have been made against the Akshardham temple's Swaminarayan sect.

After the news of fake letters reached the shrine's officials, Sankat Mochan temple's Mahant filed a complaint at Lanka police station in Varanasi. Speaking to the media on the issue, Mahant Vishwambhar Nath Mishra said, “Someone has hatched this conspiracy to defame the temple. Complaints have been made to the Lanka police station as well as the top officers of the district.”

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

In these fake letters, the Akshardham temple of Swaminarayan sect has been termed as a threat to the Sanatan Dharma. The letter also dissuades people from visiting the Akshardham temple in order to protect the Sanatana dharma. It also contains an appeal to temple authorities which asks them to send these letters to other religious institutions.