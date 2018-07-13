'Fake NDMA Trainer' Arrested For Death of Coimbatore College Girl During Safety Drill

On Thursday, a 19-year-old girl, N Logeswari, died after a safety drill training went wrong at Kovai Kalaimagal College of Arts and Science near Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu.Arumugam, the trainer who 'pushed' Logeswari when she was reluctant to jump off the second floor has been arrested and booked under Section 304(II) (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder).Two special teams were formed to investigate the case and sources said the records found at the trainer's residence are fake. The address proof of the trainer too was fake, added the source and said the trainer forged documents claiming to be part of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to college authorities to conduct safety drills. His Facebook profile though claims that he has been working with NDMA since 2011.The college invitation stated that the trainer is from NDMA and no background checks were done on the trainer before the safety drill was conducted in the college premises.NDMA though has maintained that it has not given permission for such drills and that the trainer is not part of NDMA. "It is unfortunate that this incident has happened and we have lost a young life. The NDMA expresses heartfelt condolences to the family. However, the National Disaster Management Authority wasn't involved in this drill. The trainer wasn't authorised by NDMA to conduct such a drill. NDMA doesn't approve of such drills to be undertaken without adequate preparation and safety measure," the statement said.Police officials have not yet taken action against the college authorities, but parents of the girl say that they will continue to fight to get justice for their daughter.Father of the victim, Nalla Gounder, told News 18: "In the morning she went to college and told us she had an exam. We did not know that she went for this training. The training did not happen with all the requisite permission. When she did not want to jump, they didn't listen to her but just pushed her. No one from the college even informed us after the incident. College authorities should be brought to book."The mother of the victim broke down while speaking to News18."No one from the college has given us the answers on the incident. They did not even tell us that such a training programme is taking place. Had we known about this, we wouldn't have let our daughter participate in this. Even our daughter did not tell us anything. I will continue to fight till my daughter gets justice," she said.The state government, meanwhile, has promised stringent action in this incident. For now, no action has been taken against college authorities and the family vows to fight the case.