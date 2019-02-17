English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fake News Alert: Old Video from Iraq Being Shared Widely as Pulwama Terror Attack Clip
A careful look at the video will reveal that the terrain shown in the video is unlike the one we have in Kashmir. Also, there is no convoy of vehicles seen in the video, whereas during the actual attack a convoy of 70 vehicles was said to be moving together.
Lucknow: While the terror attack in Pulwama that took more than 40 lives is being condemned worldwide, investigations are underway to ascertain more details into the incident.
No video footage of the highway attack has surfaced yet.
However, there are old videos of car bomb attacks from Syria and Iraq doing rounds on the social media across platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp among others.
When one feeds keywords ‘CCTC Footage Pulwama Terror Attack’ for an internet search, one will come across a video that shows a huge blast on some highway probably after one vehicle rams into another.
A careful look at the video will reveal that the terrain shown in the video is unlike the one we have in Kashmir. Also, there is no convoy of vehicles seen in the video, whereas during the actual attack a convoy of 70 vehicles was said to be moving together.
The video, shared by Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/KamauPuttMaapyaDe/,
has been shared more than 900 times and viewed more than 48,000 times and counting.
Facebook and Twitter users are now attributing the video to the Pulwama terror attack.
https://www.facebook.com/KamauPuttMaapyaDe/videos/2225001557550408/
However, on performing a Google Reverser Image search, after taking out some key frames from the video, it was found that the video is more than 10 years old and from Iraq.
The video was uploaded on the internet for the first time on March 5, 2008 with the title ‘truck bomb’.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
