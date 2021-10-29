Fake News of Mosque Burning Circulated to Create Unrest in Tripura, Says Govt

The Tripura government on Friday alleged that a vested interest group from outside had hatched a conspiracy to create unrest in the state and malign its image by uploading a fake photograph of a burning mosque on social media. The police have investigated and found that no mosque was burnt in Panisagar sub-division in North Tripura district as claimed by social media posts, Information and Culture Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said.

A mosque was vandalised and two shops were set ablaze at Chamtilla area in Panisagar subdivision on October 26 evening during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally taken out to protest against recent violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh. Three houses and a few shops, reportedly owned by members of the minority community, were also ransacked in nearby Rowa Bazar, a senior police official had said earlier. There was no incident of burning of any mosque in Panisagar. Fake news was uploaded on social media on October 26 by a vested interest group from outside to create unrest in Tripura and to disrupt the process of development of all sections of people in the state, Chowdhury said in a video message.

He said it was a conspiracy to malign the image of the government, he said and appealed to the people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours. The Tripura police had on Thursday also tweeted that no mosque was burnt during Tuesday's protest rally and the photograph being shared of burning or damaged 'masjid' are all fake news.

"Some vested interests are trying to disturb the peaceful communal situation of Tripura," the force had said and asked people not to spread rumours. The police had on Wednesday said all mosques in the state were under police protection. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were promulgated in Panisagar and neighbouring Dharmanagar sub-divisions following the incident at Chamtilla area in North Tripura district.

