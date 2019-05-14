English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fake News, Rumours Pose Challenge in Kashmir Amid Protests Over Rape of Minor, Kin Call for Peace
A video of a girl with blood oozing from her mouth has been doing rounds on social media and is being attributed to the Bandipora rape incident.
Protests have been reported from several parts of the Valley since the minor girl was raped in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on May 8.
Srinagar: At a time when clashes and protests have erupted in the aftermath of rape of a 3-year-old girl in Kashmir, fake news on social media is posing to be a serious challenge.
Protests have been reported from several parts of the Valley since the minor girl was raped in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on May 8.
A video of a girl with blood oozing from her mouth has been doing rounds on social media and is being attributed to the Bandipora rape incident. However, the video is believed to have been shot in middle-east and the girl was injured in air strikes.
In another image, the girl is being shown on life support. The photograph is also fake.
According to the parents of the survivor, she has no major injuries and was brought home after a proper medical check-up.
“She is shocked by the incident, but thank God she has no major injuries. We will take her for another medical check-up in some days,” said the father of the minor girl.
Sectarian angle was brought in the rape incident which escalated the tensions between communities on Monday. Rumours were also rife that the accused had raped the minor over land dispute.
The police have clarified that the images being circulated on social media are fake and have appealed the people to not believe the rumours.
The fake news has further enraged the protesters.
“Some people are using this incident for their petty benefits. They are miscreants,” father of the survivor said, adding that people should be cautious of ‘mischievous elements’.
On Monday, several vehicles, including ambulances, were damaged by the angry mob, which had blocked the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road at a number of places.
The family of the survivor has urged the people to carry out peaceful protests. “We want justice to be served and not the vandalising the property,” said the father of the minor girl.
People are raising questions over the handling of the case by the police.
“Why was the name of the village and the minor girl spread on social media? Police should have acted swiftly. Even the name of the girl is being spread all over and police are doing nothing,” said a local.
Protest demonstrations were carried out from all across the Valley. Protesting students, reportedly, clashed with the security forces at some places.
Over a dozen people were injured in the clashes on Monday. One among them was reported to be critical.
Rumour of people being killed in protest demonstrations intensified the clashes.
Police said that they have taken cognisance of the spread of fake news and the revealing of victim’s identity.
“The fake news is being spread by some people on social media. We are going to take strict action against the miscreants,” Deputy Inspector General North Kashmir, Mohammad Sulieman Choudhary, told News18.
Police have also detained the school principal who had issued a birth certificate to the accused, identifying him as a minor.
However, police said that the accused is being treated as an adult, as has been suggested by the preliminary medical reports.
“The age of the accused will be determined by a proper medical procedure,” Rahul Malik, SSP Bandipora, said.
The family of the minor survivor, protesters and political leaders have been demanding capital punishment for the accused.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results