Fake Notes Case: NIA Files Supplementary Charge Sheet against Man from Bengal

The NIA on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against a person in connection with the recovery of high-quality fake currency notes (FICN), having face value of over Rs 1.90 lakh, in 2019 from Purnea in Bihar, officials said. The supplementary charge sheet was filed against Golam Martuja, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, before a special court in Patna.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had recovered the fake currency in December, 2019 from a man named Mohammad Mumataj at Sarkari Bus Stand in Purnea, they said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe in January this year and arrested Martuja, officials said, adding that it filed charge sheet against Mumataj.

In its supplementary charge sheet filed, the NIA alleged that Martuja was associated with Mumataj for a long time and was involved in procuring, circulating and trafficking of high quality fake indian currency notes, NIA Spokesperson Sonia Narang said. "Martuja supplied the consignment of FICN of Rs 1,90,500 to accused Mumataj for further delivery to one Nepalese national named Bilto Mahto aka Sahu Ji. He sourced the high quality FICN from a person from Bangladesh through couriers and further trafficked the same to different parts of country, including Bihar as well as Nepal through his associates including Mumataj," she said.

Martuja was allegedly involved in another case probed by the NIA pertaining to recovery of fake currency notes having face value of Rs 4.01 lakh, she said. "The investigation done so far has revealed that FICN was being trafficked through a complex network spread across India, Bangladesh and Nepal," Narang said.