Fake Traffic Police Officer Collects Fine Along With Real Personnel in Assam, Held

A fake traffic police officer was nabbed when he was levying fine on violators along with real on-duty personnel in Sonitpur district of Assam, officials said on Sunday. According to a senior police officer, the man posing as a traffic police officer came from Guwahati on a bus and got down at Paruwa Chariali in Tezpur city on Saturday.

“Immediately, he called the traffic policemen present there and started checking vehicles that were violating rules. He started collecting fines. This led to suspicion to the other junior officers and they called their seniors,” he added. When senior officials reached the spot, the truth came out and he was arrested immediately.

“During the investigation, we came to know that he has applied the same trick in other places such as Rangia and Nagaon to collect money. He studied till lower levels and always dreamt of becoming a police officer. So, he started posing as a cop wearing the uniform,” the officer said.

